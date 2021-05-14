An Oscar winner, more ‘Law & Order’ for NBC next season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renée Zellweger is coming to network TV next season in a dramatization of a murder case recounted by “Dateline NBC.” The two-time Oscar winner’s role in NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” is a sign of how broadcast networks are banking on eye-catching names and familiar stories to draw viewers in an increasingly crowded TV universe. The network announced its slate of new and returning series for the 2021-22 season Friday. It said that the “Dateline NBC” story about a wrongful conviction was one of the true-crime series most popular sagas. “This Is Us” will air in midseason so the family drama can complete its run uninterrupted by holiday or other breaks.