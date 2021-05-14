Bluefield City Park looks to improve upon its mountain biking trails

BLUEFIELD W.Va.(WVVA)- Bluefield City Park is looking to make improvements as the Bluefield Park and rec look to improve the mountain biking trails around the park.

The park has been building mountain biking trails ever since the 1990's and have been steadily improving them in an effort to raise the mountain biking community around the area. Parks and Recreation Director of the City of Bluefield Charles Ridlehuber told us more about the improvements.

"The vision is to create a mountain bike park there, so it would be mostly machine built trails. If we had a mountain biking park there and we had the sleepy wolf adventure trails here. then maybe one day it would be really exciting if we had a downhill mountain bike park off of east river mountain. So there would be a takeout at the bottom of the mountains lets say quality inn area. Some would push up to the top of the mountain and you have this really exciting high adventure downhill mountain bike trail. "

The Bluefield city parks and rec looks to add more trails to grow the mountain biking community in the area, and also looks forward to putting together mountain bike races at the end of September.