Class AAAA All-State girl’s basketball teams released

(WVVA) - Eight area girls have earned All-State accolades in the first-ever season of Class AAAA competition.

A pair of Flying Eagle seniors, Cloey Frantz and Jamara Walton, landed on the First Team. Frantz averaged 14 points, six boards and five assists per game in 2021, while Walton added better than 14 points and eight rebounds per contest.

Greenbrier East sophomore Cadence Stewart also earned Second Team recognition.

The Class AAAA girl's All-State teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, are as follows:

First Team

Kalissa Lacy (George Washington/Sr.) (Captain)

Katilyn Ammons (Morgantown/Sr.)

Dionna Gray (Huntington/Jr.)

Bella Abernathy (Wheeling Park/Sr.)

Autumn Lewis (Cabell Midland/Sr.)

Cloey Frantz (Woodrow Wilson/Sr.)

Gabby Reep (Bridgeport/So.)

Jamara Walton (Woodrow Wilson/Sr.)

Second Team

Lindsey Garrison (Wheeling Park/Sr.) (Captain)

Sierra Mason (Parkersburg/So.)

Shelby McDaniels (Buckhannon-Upshur/Jr.)

Talayah Boxley (Capital/Jr.)

Imani Hickman (Huntington/Jr.)

Jazmyn Wheeler (Cabell Midland/So.)

Maliha Witten (South Charleston/Sr.)

Cadence Stewart (Greenbrier East/Soph.)

Area Honorable Mention

Sadie Boggess (Princeton), Laken Dye (Princeton), Samiah Lynch (Oak Hill), Lauren Parrish (Princeton), Keanti Thompson (Woodrow Wilson)