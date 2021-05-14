Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws

The leader of a national conservative group is taking credit for secretly helping to write laws tightening voting rules in several Republican-controlled states. The claims are made in a presentation by Heritage Action’s Jessica Anderson, a recording of which was released by the liberal group Documented. Heritage Action is one of several conservative groups that have jumped into the voting arena after former President Donald Trump lied about losing reelection due to voter fraud. Anderson says the group has secretly guided legislation in Arizona, Georgia and Iowa.