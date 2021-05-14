Ex-Ohio State prof sentenced for sharing work with China

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A medical researcher and professor who pleaded guilty to what prosecutors called a sophisticated scheme to transfer U.S.-backed research to China has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. Song Guo Zheng, who had been working most recently at Ohio State University, will also have to pay $3.4 million in restitution to the National Institutes of Health and nearly $414,000 to the college under the sentence imposed Friday. The 58-year-old Zheng and his research groups secured more than $4.3 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health for projects while receiving overlapping funding from the National Natural Science Foundation of China. He pleaded guilty last November.