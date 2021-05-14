Federal funding approved for winter storms in 5 counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Emergency Management Division says five West Virginia counties have qualified for federal funding as a result of severe winter storms this year. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the counties are Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne. Storms starting Feb. 10 produced snow, sleet and freezing rain in southwestern West Virginia. Trees and power poles were toppled, causing widespread outages and some impassable roads. Emergency Management is coordinating with FEMA to begin the application process for those affected by the winter storms.