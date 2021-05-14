Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Southeast Webster, Northwest Randolph, Southeast

Randolph, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Pocahontas

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that

have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover

above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&