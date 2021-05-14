Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Pocahontas County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Southeast Webster, Northwest Randolph, Southeast
Randolph, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Pocahontas
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that
have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover
above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&