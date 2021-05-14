Frost Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Raleigh County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,

southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&