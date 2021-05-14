Frost Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Frost Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Fayette County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&