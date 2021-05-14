Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital

Gas shortages at the pumps are spreading from the South to the Mid-Atlantic states, where Virginia and the District of Columbia have become some of the hardest-hit areas following a cyberattack that led to the shutdown of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline. The tracking service GasBuddy.com on Friday showed that 86% of gas stations were out of fuel in Washington, D.C., more than half were out in Virginia, and 42% of Maryland stations were dry. A gas station owner in Virginia descried the situation there as “a frenzy” fueled by panic buying. A cyberattack struck Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline on May 7.