Glenn Kittle joined the WVVA News Team in May 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Glenn Graduated from West Virginia University Reed College of Media in May 2020, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism with a minor in Business Administration.

Hailing from Connecticut, Glenn worked at FOX 61 News in Hartford. He worked alongside reporters covering big events as well as politics within the state. While Glenn was in college, he served as the ESPNU campus correspondent and sports anchor for the Emmy-award-winning WVU News, having the chance to cover sports of all kinds during his tenure.

Glenn is excited to start his career here in Bluefield, and is even happier to serve the people of West Virginia. When he isn't working, he enjoys cheering on the Miami Heat, Mountaineers, Boston Red Sox, and the Atlanta Falcons. In his free time, he also enjoys playing soccer and basketball.

If you have any story ideas or just want to say hello feel free to email Glenn at gkittle@wvva.com you can also keep up with Glenn on Twitter: @GKittleNews.