Gov. Justice lifts mask mandate for vaccinated West Virginians

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Gov. Jim Justice announced during his press briefing on Friday afternoon that West Virginia would be following the CDC guidelines and removing the mask mandate for vaccinated residents.

"Remember, you do not have a constitutional right not to wear a mask," said Justice. "Any private business or school can still require you to wear a mask, regardless of this new executive order and this new guideline by the CDC."

The CDC announced this new guidance for vaccinated Americans on Thursday.

Residents are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of the vaccine. Those who received Moderna and Pfizer are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their single shot.

For non-vaccinated residents, the mask mandate is still in effect and will still be lifted on June 20.