Grant Street bridge to start construction very soon

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.(WVVA)- Here in Bluefield , construction on the Grant Street bridge may finally be underway.

"The bridge was closed due to a failed inspection in June of 2019. Governor Justice visited the bridge in October 2020, to announce that the money had been found to build the bridge. Bluefield City Manager Colin Cline told us that the construction should be happening very soon.

" We have not received a construction timeline yet, so I don't know when. I do know that it's moving as fast as it possibly can. Especially since Governor Justice announced the grant this thing has moved with lightning speed. It was just last fall that the state announced that they were going to fund the replacement of the bridge. We now have a company contracted to build it, and you're starting to see them on sight, so it's going as quick as it possibly can but i don't have an exact timeline yet."

The estimated cost of the build is said to be $10.5 million dollars. $8 million of which will be funded by the Federal Highway Administration, $2 million from toll revenue, and 5 hundred thousand from Norfolk Southern, who gave up their ownership of the bridge to the city.