House panel has agreement on bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel has reached an agreement to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Legislation unveiled Friday is modeled on the investigation into the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the bill could be considered by the House “as soon as next week.” It’s unclear how many Republicans will vote for it. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said he had not read the details. While almost every Republican member condemned the violent mob that day, and many criticized President Donald Trump for his role in egging them on, a growing number have since downplayed the attack.