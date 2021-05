CARY, N.C. (AP) — Herbert Endeley scored in the 79th minute and Indiana advanced to the College Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Friday night. The third-seeded Hoosiers will face Marshall in the championship on Monday. The Thundering Herd beat North Carolina 1-0 earlier Friday in the team’s first appearance in the semifinals. The Hoosiers last won the national title in 2012.