Interfaith efforts strained by Israeli-Palestinian violence

The escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is dismaying American Muslims and Jews who’ve been working to build bridges between their communities. They are now struggling to quell fear and anger in their own circles. Among the groups affected is the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, which seeks to build trust and friendships between Muslim and Jewish women. A Muslim attorney who co-founded the group says she’s worried its work will be derailed. Another partnership, NewGround, is organizing a Zoom to address tensions. Its members include Palestinians, Muslims with origins elsewhere and Jews holding a wide range of political views.