Irish health system says it’s targeted in ransomware attack

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s health service says it has shut down its IT systems after being targeted in a “significant ransomware attack.” The Health Service Executive said Friday that the move was a precaution, and appointments for coronavirus vaccinations were not affected. It said “there is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems.” It was unclear how wide the disruption was. Dublin’s Rotunda maternity hospital said it was canceling most routine appointments due to the IT problems, calling the situation a “critical emergency.”