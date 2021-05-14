Judge dismisses migrant case against Italy’s Matteo Salvini

MILAN (AP) — A judge in Sicily has dismissed a case against right-wing leader Matteo Salvini for keeping rescued migrants on board a coast guard ship during the summer of 2019, saying no crime had been committed. Salvini had faced a possible indictment in the Sicilian port of Catania on charges of kidnapping for not allowing the migrants to disembark for five days while he was interior minister. Salvini welcomed the decision. He has long argued that other European Union countries should take in migrants who arrive in Italy via the central Mediterranean, and not leave front-line nations like Italy on its own to deal with arriving migrants.