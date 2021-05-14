Living, working and playing in Bluefield, West Virginia

Whether you’re an adventurous spirit, a foodie, or a fan of the theatre, the Bluefield area has plenty to offer.

Bluefield is situated in the Appalachian Mountains at the southern tip of West Virginia. Due to its hospitable climate, the City of Bluefield is also known as “nature’s air conditioned city.” Whenever the temperature is above 90 degrees, free lemonade is given out by the local chamber of commerce.

Do you enjoy the outdoors? Boating, camping, fishing and hiking are very popular activities. There are several state parks nearby. If you are looking for a big adventure, ATV enthusiasts can explore more than 500 miles of trails on the Hatfield McCoy Trails system.. Or make a quick trip to Fayetteville for some whitewater rafting down the New River. Every October, BASE jumpers from all over the world gather there to leap off the New River Gorge Bridge, an 876-feet drop to the river below.

New River Gorge Bridge

There are nine tennis courts inside Bluefield’s spacious city park. Plus, several basketball courts, nature trails, picnic shelters, and a children’s playground. The park is home to the historic Ridge Runner; a tourist train with the feel of a steam locomotive. Rides are offered from Spring through the fall. The Ridge Runner and its track underwent extensive renovations a few years ago. On Thanksgiving, the park transforms into the “Holiday of Lights.” Volunteers use more than 9,000 lights to create 110 acres of holiday magic.

Snow at WVVA

During the summer months, Bluefield and nearby Princeton are home to two MiLB baseball clubs (Appalachian League), the Bluefield Ridge Runners, and the Princeton Whistle Pigs. Enjoy a fun-filled night at the ballpark and be amazed at the athletics of these future major leaguers.

Downtown Princeton

There are lots of local restaurants to visit, whether you’re interested in some fine dining or a casual night out.

Other popular events include Autumnfest, Bramwell Home Tours, Bluefield Mountain Festival, Oktoberfest, and New Year’s Eve celebrations in both Bluefield and Princeton. Click on visitmercercounty.com for more information.