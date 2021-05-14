Marshall men’s soccer advances to College Cup final

CARY, N.C. (WVVA) - For the first time in program history, the Thundering Herd will play for an NCAA College Cup championship.

Marshall continued its captivating run on Friday with a 1-0 victory over North Carolina.

The lone goal of the game came from senior Jamil Roberts in the 60th minute off a beautiful play from Milo Yosef and Vitor Dias. The tally was Roberts' fourth of the season and 18th of his career.

Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle recorded another clean sheet for the Herd, as he came up with five saves.

The Herd were out-shot 11-1 by the Tar Heels, but made their lone attempt on net count.

Marshall advances to Monday's College Cup final and will face Indiana.