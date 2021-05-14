Misconduct could overturn conviction in fire that killed 5

DETROIT (AP) — A new prosecutor in suburban Detroit is raising questions about the murder conviction of a man who was accused of setting a fire that killed five children in 2000. Karen McDonald says she’s “gravely concerned” about tactics used by the Oakland County prosecutor’s office. McDonald said Friday that Juwan Deering’s attorney wasn’t told that three informants got substantial benefits from helping authorities at the 2006 trial. The Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school has been seeking a new trial for Deering, arguing that the fire analysis was based on “junk science.” McDonald says problems with the informants emerged during her review of the case.