FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is in search of a potentially missing person.

Kelly Galindo, 43, of Gauley Bridge, has not been heard from since May 6. Her family has been unable to reach her.

Galindo's vehicle, a red Ford Focus titanium hatchback with Georgia plates, is also missing.

Anyone with information regarding Galindo's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304)574-3590.