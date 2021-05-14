Mountain Lions stay hot, drop Charleston in MEC Touranment

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord baseball turns in another balanced effort to claim a second MEC Tournament win, 7-2 over Charleston on Friday night.

The Mountain Lions scored on an early sac fly in the second inning to take a 1-0 advantage. But, the scoring slowed over the next few innings, as Charleston's Colt Webb and Concord's Andrew Neff went back-and-forth on the mound.

CU broke the game open in the fifth with five runs, which proved to be plenty of cushion.

MEC Player of the Year, Anthony Stehlin, finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a walk. Richard Ortiz, the Charleston transfer, also turned in a pair of hits and an RBI for the Mountain Lions.

Neff pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just one run while striking out nine batters.

Concord is the lone team remaining in the field that has yet to lose. They will face the winner of Alderson Broaddus and Charleston at 7 p.m. on Saturday.