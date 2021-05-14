‘No secrets’ and no certainty in one-of-a-kind NHL playoffs

A one of a kind NHL season has given way to a one of a kind playoff tournament for the Stanley Cup. For the first time in almost 30 years, the league’s four divisions will play it out for two rounds before four teams reach the semifinals. Only these four were divisions realigned for just 2021 and teams never played anyone in the other three, and the four champions that emerge will be reseeded for the first time in NHL history. After a 56-game regular season with fits and stops because of the pandemic and weather postponements, the playoffs will be another unique chapter.