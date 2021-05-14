One arrested, one wanted in connection to shooting death of Dwayne Richardson, Jr.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Beckley Police Department has obtained additional warrants in connection to the shooting of Dwayne Richardson, Jr., a Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player.

RELATED: One arrested following the shooting death of Woodrow Wilson High School student

Michael Webb and Rashad Brown are both being charged as Accessories after the fact to Voluntary Manslaughter.

Police say the charges stem from actions taken by the suspects to mislead investigators and help Jeriamyah Fortner avoid responsibility.

Michael Webb was taken into custody in North Carolina, and will be taken back to West Virginia. Rashad Brown is still being sought after by local police.

Anyone with information pertaining to Brown's location or the investigation is encouraged to contact the Beckley Police Department at (304)256-1720.