Parkland sheriff gets job reviewing red light tickets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former South Florida sheriff who was removed from office by the governor because of his agency’s response to the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead has found a new job reviewing the footage of red light cameras. The Sun Sentinel reports that former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was hired this month by the Davie Police Department as a traffic infraction enforcement officer. Officials say he’ll make $65,000 a year, the same as his retiring predecessor. The fulltime job involves Israel reviewing the city’s five red light cameras and appearing in court if anyone challenges a ticket. The job was posted for two days in early May. Three people applied, and only Israel was interviewed.