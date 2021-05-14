Pennsylvania voters to decide racial equity amendment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Next week, nearly a year since the George Floyd killing, Pennsylvania voters will decide whether to make greater anti-discrimination protections explicit in the state constitution. It’s believed to be the first time voters will decide a racial equity issue on a statewide ballot since last summer’s protests. The ballot question asks whether a section should be added that says equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged because of someone’s race or ethnicity. Its effects are uncertain, but civil rights groups say it potentially could lead to policy changes in housing, policing, education and other areas.