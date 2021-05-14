Public invited to celebrate ‘Bill Withers Day’ in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Live music is returning to Beckley on Saturday to honor one of the state's biggest stars.



Mayor Rob Rappold has proclaimed Saturday as 'Bill Withers Day,' with two separate events being held to honor the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame legend.



All of the events are free and open to the public.



Festivities will start across the street from Stratton Elementary School at 11 a.m. to celebrate a new West Virginia Historical Marker for Withers.



Afterwards, at the BIG Project in Uptown Beckley, a free concert honoring Withers will be held until 6 p.m.



Performers will include Shawn Benfield, The Carpenter Ants, Untrained Professionals, Jamie Lester & Drew Lawrence, Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns, and Lady D & Mi$$ion.



Future projects to honor Withers, the Grammy-winning, singer-songwriter from our area, will be announced during the events of the day.



As for the marker dedication, Police Chief Lonnie Christian said “South Fayette Street will be completely blocked off between F and G streets beginning at 10:30am. There should be ample parking on the street in front of and to the side of Stratton Elementary (Fayette, G, Adamos), for those attending the event. We will have a large available parking area where the section of the road is closed to traffic. Officers will allow cars through the barricades for event parking. The road will reopen after the event has completely cleared.