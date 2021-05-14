Russia limits US & Czech embassy hires for “unfriendly” acts

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has designated the United States and the Czech Republic as nations that engage in “unfriendly actions,” a move that limits the hiring of staff for their embassy operations. The Russian government’s order that was posted Friday formally bans the U.S. from hiring local personnel for its diplomatic missions in Russia and caps their number at 19 for the Czech Republic. The move would likely cost scores of Russians who work as support staff for the two embassies their jobs. The Czech Republic’s inclusion in the list comes after Prague expelled scores of Russian diplomats over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in an ammunition depot explosion in 2014.