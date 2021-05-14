Spotty showers with an isolated storm possible for Friday

Another cool start this morning. Frost Advisories for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh and Fayette counties remains active until 9AM. Pocahontas county is under a Freeze Warning until 9AM.

Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s and just like yesterday we should warm into the upper 50s and 60s during the afternoon. A better chance for some spotty showers work in today all thanks to a weak disturbance passing through. This may spark an isolated storm this afternoon/early evening. Not everyone will witness rain today.

Expect calm and dry conditions tonight with temperatures heading into the 30s and 40s again. Patchy frost is possible again tonight.

High pressure continues to build in during the first part of the weekend keeping us dry. Westerly flow works in for Saturday allowing us to warm into the 60s and 70s. Most of the area should stay dry tomorrow with increasing clouds, but a stray shower isn't completely off the table.

A better chance for rain and a few storms arrives on Sunday all thanks to an approaching warm front. Expect temperatures to dip into the upper 50s and 60s again for our highs. Low temperatures will be around normal starting Saturday night and continue this way throughout next week with lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

With a warming pattern next week this brings a better chance for more unsettled weather in terms of rain and storms. Tune into WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon!