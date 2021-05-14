UPDATE: Route 16 reopen in War, WV after tree blocking road removed

UPDATE: 7:20 -- Dispatch confirms the road is now reopen to traffic.

----

A tree is down along Route 16 in the City of War in McDowell County.

Limited details are known at this time, but we understand the tree is blocking the road entirely if you normally use Route 16 you will need to use an alternate route.

Dispatch confirms with 'WVVA Today' that The War Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene just before 5 AM to aid in dealing with the situation.



It is unclear at this time what caused the tree to fall.

Stay with WVVA as this story develops.