Two killed in explosion at dam in northeastern Oklahoma

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. (AP) — The Grand River Dam Authority says two men were killed and a third person was injured in an explosion in a northeastern Oklahoma dam where they were doing maintenance work. GRDA Vice President John Wiscaver says the bodies of two contractors were recovered early Friday from inside Kerr Dam near Locust Grove, about 45 miles east of Tulsa. GRDA spokesperson Justin Alberty says a third contractor escaped and that the dam was not damaged by the explosion about 6 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the blast was not immediately known. The GRDA operates dams to generate electricity for customers that include cities in Kansas and Oklahoma.