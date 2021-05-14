UK pushing ahead with plans for in person COP26

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. official leading preparations for the COP26 climate conference reiterated Thursday the intention to host the delayed summit in person amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alok Sharma, the U.K.’s president-designate of COP26, said “every possible” measure was being explored, including around COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, to ensure the talks could be held safely. In less than six months’ time delegates from across the world are due to arrive in Glasgow for the United Nations’ annual conference. It was originally set for November 2020, but the pandemic forced the summit to be postponed for a year. Now, limits on international travel remain in place..