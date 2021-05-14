UK’s fraud agency probes Gupta business links with Greensill

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Serious Fraud Office says it is investigating suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering within the business empire of Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta, including its financing arrangements with bankrupt Greensill Capital U.K.. Because this is a live investigation, the fraud office said Friday that it will not be providing any further comment into its probe into the activities of businesses within the Gupta Family Group Alliance. Gupta’s companies were among the main clients of Greensill Capital before it collapsed earlier this year. Its reliance on Greensill caused many to worry that it might itself be at risk following the finance firm’s demise.