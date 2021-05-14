US joins global push against violent extremism online

PARIS (AP) — Tech giants and governments around the world are gathering virtually to find better ways to stop extremist violence from spreading online while also respecting freedom of expression. The U.S. is joining this effort for the first time. It’s part of a global effort started by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 after deadly attacks in their countries that were streamed or shared on social networks. It includes some 50 nations plus tech companies including Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon, and is known as the Christchurch Call.