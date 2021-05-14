Virginia governor lifting indoor mask mandate in most places

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor is lifting the state’s indoor mask mandate in line with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday that the mask policy change takes effect at midnight along with changes to other mitigation measures.

Those include expanding the capacity for sports and entertainment venues and an easing of limits on social gatherings.

Northam also said Virginia will ease all distancing and capacity restrictions on May 28, two weeks earlier than planned. He said increasing vaccination rates and declines in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and statewide test positivity rate changes made the changes possible.