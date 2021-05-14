Warmer and drier conditions will return to start the weekend, second half looks more unsettled!

We will continue to see a few isolated showers and possibly a rumble of thunder throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening, as a weak upper-level disturbance crosses the two Virginias.

Anticipate dry conditions into the overnight hours, with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be cool tonight, with lows falling into the low-mid 40s.

High pressure will take full control of the region on Saturday, which will allow for mostly sunny skies to start the weekend. Temperatures will warm back up on Saturday as well, with highs creeping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

An isolated shower/storm can not be ruled out Saturday afternoon and evening, but most of the viewing area will remain dry. The same can not be said for Sunday, as an area of low pressure will approach the two Virginias. Clouds will increase Saturday night, with a few isolated showers possible.

Expect a warm front to cross the viewing area on Sunday, providing mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. In addition to a few showers, a rumble of thunder will be possible throughout the day on Sunday.

High temperatures will vary, depending on clouds, but anticipate most of the area to be around the 60 degree mark into Sunday afternoon.

Our weather pattern looks to become warmer and more unsettled into the upcoming work week.