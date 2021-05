LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The West Virginia State Fair has announced its concert line up for 2021.

The line up includes ten nights of concerts from different artists, including Nelly, Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd, STYX, and Brantley Gilbert.

Tickets will be on sale starting May 21.

To purchase a ticket, call 1-800-514-3849, or click here.