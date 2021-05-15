11-1 Rombauer wins Preakness after skipping Kentucky Derby

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rombauer has won the Preakness as an 11-1 long shot after his owners decided to skip the Kentucky Derby. The bay colt was the first Triple Crown entry for his trainer, Michael McCarthy, and his owners, Diane and John Fradkin. The horse came from behind with a stirring stretch run at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday to overtake Midnight Bourbon and Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. Rombauer wound up winning by 3 1/2 lengths. Now the Fradkins need to decide whether to have Rombauer enter the Belmont in three weeks. McCarthy wants to take the horse there.