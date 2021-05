BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- The Mountain Lions will play for a title on Sunday.

After taking down the Alderson Broaddus Battlers 8 to ^ on Saturday evening, Concord remains the only team in the MEC Baseball Tournament without a loss. The Mountian Lions will play West Virginia State on Sunday at 1:00 P.m. to decide a champion. If West Virginia State wins, a second game will be played to decide the champion at 4:30 at Epling Stadium.