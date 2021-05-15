Increasing clouds tonight, ahead of unsettled close to the weekend…

NASA TRIES AGAIN TODAY! This evening, NASA will attempt to launch the KiNET-X Sounding Rocket (weather permitting of course). Window for the launch will open at 8:03 PM, with a 50 minute window tonight. Meaning they will have until 8:53 PM to complete the launch out of Wallops Island, VA. We will have Facebook live coverage on our WVVA News Facebook page!

Other than a few fair weather cumulous clouds, we saw plenty of sunshine and beautiful weather to begin the weekend. High temperatures Saturday were able to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s, with high pressure well in control.

Anticipate an increase in cloud cover this evening and overnight, as a warm front will approach the two Virginias. A stray shower/rumble of thunder will be possible Saturday night, but most of the viewing area will remain dry. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Unfortunately the second half of the weekend does not looks as nice as the first half. Sunday will be a tad unsettled, with occasional showers and possibly a rumble of thunder throughout the day.

We will not experience a washout for Sunday, as showers will be very hit-or-miss. However, if you have any outdoor plans Sunday, just have the rain gear on the ready. We will be cooler on Sunday, with high temperatures hovering around 60 degrees throughout the day.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Sunday night, continuing into Monday. We will start the work week off with more clouds than sun. In addition to the clouds, scattered showers and thunderstorms will plague the region for most of the day on Monday.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-upper 60s and low 70s.

After Monday, high pressure will return to the two Virginias, along with a strong upper-level ridge. This will lead to A MAJOR WARM UP! Details on that warmer air is coming up tonight at 11 on WVVA-NBC.