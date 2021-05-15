Israeli military accused of using media to trick Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a misunderstanding caused it to tell some international reporters that it had invaded the Gaza Strip with ground troops. The army later retracted the statement, but the news had already spread around the world. Well-placed Israeli military correspondents say the misleading army statements were part of an elaborate ruse to lure Hamas fighters into a deadly trap that may have killed dozens of militants. Friday’s incident has threatened to further strain what has often been a rocky relationship between the military and the foreign media.