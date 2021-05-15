Liberal mayor wants to run against Hungarian prime minister

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The liberal mayor of Hungary’s capital has announced that he will enter an upcoming primary race that will choose a candidate to face nationalist Prime Minster Viktor Orban in closely watched elections next year. In a video posted to Facebook Saturday, Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony said he would accept the nomination of his party and run in the two-round primary in September and October. He’ll be part of a six-party opposition coalition that seeks to unseat Hungary’s right-wing governing party. Karacsony said he believes the biggest problem facing Hungary is polarization of the country’s citizens, and that he aims to reunite the country.