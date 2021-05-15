Masks off, Poles cheer reopening of bars and restaurants

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Across Poland people are taking off masks and making toasts as restaurants, bars and pubs re-open for the first time in seven months. The reopening, limited now to the outdoor consumption of food and drinks, officially took place at the strike of midnight between Friday and Saturday. Many people on Friday could not wait for midnight and were out on the streets of Warsaw and other cities hours earlier in the evening to celebrate. Bar owners were also happy thanks to the prospect of being able to finally start earning money, and many said they had been bombarded with reservation requests leading up to the opening.