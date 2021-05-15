Rep. Greene’s combative behavior could spark ethics review

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year before her election to Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene searched for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at her Capitol office, challenging the New York Democrat to “get rid of your diaper” and “talk to the American citizens.” That’s according to a 2019 video unearthed Friday by CNN. The since-deleted video, which was initially broadcast on Facebook Live, is just the latest example of the antagonism Greene has displayed toward Democrats. The Georgia Republican has used her platform to float conspiracy theories, push Donald Trump’s false claims about a stolen 2020 election and further her own notoriety. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested Greene could face an ethics investigation.