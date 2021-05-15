Tensions rise as Palestinian march aims to defy Paris ban

PARIS (AP) — Marches in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were planned for Saturday in a dozen French cities, but the focus was on Paris where riot police countered organizers who said they would defy a ban on the protest in the French capital, ordered on the grounds that it risked turning violent. Paris police chief Didier Lallement ordered shops closed around the starting point of the planned march in a working class northern Paris neighborhood after an administrative court confirmed the ban. Authorities noted a banned July 2014 pro-Palestinian protest against an Israeli offensive in Gaza that degenerated into violence and running battles with police to justify the order against Saturday’s march.