Titans’ top draft pick rehabbing, working to learn playbook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top draft pick Caleb Farley is busy learning the Tennessee defensive playbook. Then he heads off to rehabilitation as he recovers from surgery while his rookie teammates hit the field. Patience is the order not only of the day but the weeks until training camp for the No. 22 pick overall and the Tennessee Titans. Farley said Saturday he’s dying to get back on the field and is working hard to be healthy. Farley might have been a top 10 selection and the first cornerback drafted if not for having another surgery in March to repair a disc in his back.