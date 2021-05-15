Back-to-back tornadoes kill 10 in China; over 300 injured

BEIJING (AP) — Back-to-back tornadoes have killed at least 10 people in central and eastern China and left more than 300 others injured. The Wuhan city government says six people died and 218 were injured after a Friday night tornado. Four others died and 149 were injured after a tornado about 90 minutes earlier in Jiangsu province. China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that the tornado hit Wuhan at about 8:40 p.m. It toppled construction site sheds and snapped trees. The earlier tornado toppled factory buildings and damaged electricity facilities in the town of Shengze in Jiangsu.