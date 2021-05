(WVVA)- Here are some of the score from around the Mountian State on Saturday:

Woodrow Wilson falls to St. Albans 18-1.

Bluefield takes down Nicholas County at Bowen Field 8-2.

Independence sweeps a triple-team doubleheader by beating Ritchie County 9-1, and the Herbert Hoover 3-2 in a walk-off victory.

Midland Trail wins big again over Liberty 16-6.