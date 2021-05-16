Aerial yoga studio sees success after three months of business

DANIELS W. VA. (WVVA) - Aerial yoga is the new fitness trend in Raleigh County.

In fact, it's caught on so well that the business owner at Kfit Boutique Fitness has expanded her studio, after just three months of being open.

Kate Fry, the owner of K-Fit Boutique Fitness said the expansion includes a room almost double the size, enough space for 13 silks instead of eight.

Fry said the success of the business led to the expansion and new fitness opportunities.

"Kfit exploded and we just outgrew really quickly. It's a good problem to have, and we've added several new classes since opening," said Fry.

Some of those classes include: bungee fit, boxing, and barre.

Hannah Kincaid, a barre instructor at KFit, said she thinks the ability for the business to expand is due to people wanting to have a fun new workout during the pandemic.

"It's just a way to get out of the house and you know have fun while working out, and honestly every single one of these classes brings such good energy. They're so much fun to do most of the time you forget you're even working out because you're having so much fun," said Kincaid.

Fry said the down time she had during the pandemic led to her opening the business.

She added that is extremely thankful for the opportunity to get to do it, and the communities support behind it despite the challenges presented by COVID-19.

"When you're passionate about something and you have great people in your life, it all works out. I'm really blessed to have the opportunity to do this," said Fry.

Fry said she encourages people not to be intimidated by aerial yoga, she said every class provides a supportive environment for people to learn.